1 in 4 Teens Sending Sexts — Many Face Blackmail, New Study Warns

Sexting is becoming more common among U.S. teens — and so are the risks that come with it, a new study warns.Researchers surveyed nearly 3,500 teens, ages 13 to 17. And 32% reported receiving a sexually explicit image or video while 24% said they've sent one.That's up from 2019, when 23% had received a sext and 14% had sent one.Almost half of those who sent a sext said their image was later shared without their permission.More than 60% of 13-year-olds said their image was shared without consent, compared to 41% of 17-year-olds.Sextortion also stood out as a growing problem. Half of teens who had sent a sext said they later received a threat to expose it. And 30% of teens who received a sext admitted using it to blackmail someone else.Boys reported higher rates than girls of sending and receiving sexts — and were more likely to be involved in sextortion.The lead researcher says, "Our findings make it clear that sexting is not rare among adolescents – it's a common part of many young people's digital lives."The authors say these results highlight the need for stronger education around consent, boundaries and digital safety.Source: Journal of Adolescent HealthAuthor Affiliations: Florida Atlantic University .