Is No Social Media as Risky as Too Much for Teens?

For parents worried about teen social media use, a new study suggests the answer isn't all or nothing.Researchers in Australia followed nearly 101,000 adolescents from grades 4 through 12 and found what's called a "Goldilocks" pattern.While too much social media was linked to poorer well-being, so was having no social media at all.Instead, teens who practiced moderation online reported more happiness, greater life satisfaction, and better emotional balance.The results showed heavy users were significantly more likely to struggle.In middle school and early high school, girls who spent the most time on social media were about three times more likely to experience low well-being, according to the results. Boys were about twice as likely.But the study also found risks at the other extreme.By grades 10 to 12, teens with no social media at all were also more likely to have lower well-being — especially boys.The researchers say for today's teens, being completely offline may reflect social isolation.The authors say these findings suggest moderation and ongoing conversations may matter more than strict bans or unlimited access in a digital world that's now part of everyday life.Source: JAMA PediatricsAuthor Affiliations: University of South Australia .