One Family Habit Linked to Less Teen Drinking and Drug Use

A simple family routine may sharply lower the risk of teenage drinking and drug use.A new study finds teens who have regular family dinners are less likely to use alcohol, marijuana and e-cigarettes, especially when those dinners include real conversation and fewer digital distractions.Researchers surveyed more than 2,000 kids, ages 12 to 17, and their parents, comparing the quality of their family meals to the kids' substance use over the previous six months.The results: Teens who enjoyed quality family meals were 22 to 34 percent less likely to drink, up to 30 percent less likely to vape, and up to 34 percent less likely to use marijuana.The lead author says it's not about the food, timing, or even sitting at a table. Even a quick snack together can help build communication, trust, and parental awareness.However, the study also found teens dealing with higher levels of trauma, such as violence, family substance use or severe stress, did not see the same benefit.About one in five U.S. teens is in this group, highlighting the importance of mental health support that goes beyond the dinner table.Source: Journal of Aggression, Maltreatment & TraumaAuthor Affiliations: Tufts University.