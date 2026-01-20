Why Parents Are Easing Up on Kids’ Swearing

For today’s parents, swear words are no longer a simple yes-or-no issue.A new national poll finds many moms and dads are easing up on language rules — even if they don’t love what they’re hearing.Just under half of parents say kids should never swear, according to the results.About 35% think it depends on the situation, while 12% think it depends on the word. 6% believe swearing is no big deal at all.The poll Director says, “Many don’t love hearing these words, but they also recognize that context, age and intent matter.”About one in three parents believe swearing is about fitting in, especially during the teen years.Parents of younger kids are more likely to see it as attention-seeking or trying to be funny.Experts say for some children, strong language can also be a way to express anger or frustration — a sign they may need help putting feelings into words.So where are kids picking it up?Most parents point to friends and classmates. Popular media comes next.And many acknowledge kids also hear strong language at home —sometimes from adults themselves.Parents say they do set rules — but enforcement varies. Most ask their kids to stop or they explain why they dislike certain words.Few rely on punishment like chores or grounding. And parents of teens are more likely to ignore it altogether.Poll results are based on responses from nearly 17-hundred parents with at least one child between 6 and 17 years of age.Source: C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s HealthAuthor Affiliations: University of Michigan.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter