Intermittent Fasting May Help Crohn’s Patients Achieve Long-Term Remission

Intermittent fasting may help patients achieve long-term remission from Crohn's disease, a new study suggests.Crohn's is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes chronic inflammation in the digestive tract and can lead to belly pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, and malnutrition.In a clinical trial, 35 adults with Crohn's disease and obesity were asked to eat all of their daily calories within an eight-hour window or follow a regular diet.According to the results, time-restricted eating reduced Crohn's disease activity by 40% and abdominal discomfort by 50% after just 12 weeks.Researchers also saw promising changes in gut bacteria and a marked drop in harmful visceral fat.A spokesperson for the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation says, "This research suggests that changing when we eat—not just what we eat—can improve metabolism, help the immune system work better, and support long-term remission from Crohn's disease."The study authors stress people with inflammatory bowel disease should talk with their healthcare team before changing their eating schedule. Source: GastroenterologyAuthor Affiliations: University of Calgary, University of British Columbia .