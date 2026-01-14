Study: Chronic Illness Raises Risk of Botox Side Effects

If you have a chronic health condition, a cosmetic Botox injection may carry far higher risks than expected.A major UK study finds people with illnesses like type 1 diabetes, thyroid disease, and chronic migraine are much more likely to experience adverse side effects from botulinum toxin used for cosmetic treatments.Researchers surveyed 919 adults in the UK who received Botox for aesthetic reasons.The results showed patients with type 1 diabetes were 92 times more likely to report nausea after treatment compared to those without the condition.Patients with thyroid disorders or chronic migraine faced about a ten-fold increase in nausea risk. Other complications linked to pre-existing conditions included headaches, bruising, muscle weakness, and persistent eyelid droop.People with cataracts were 30 times more likely to report headaches, according to the data, while those with prior injuries had a 21 times higher risk of losing facial expression.The co-lead author says this study “exposes the myth that botulinum toxin is a trivial cosmetic procedure.”He and his colleagues say Botox injections should be treated as medical procedures — not beauty tasks — and restricted to medically qualified professionals.Source: Aesthetic Surgery JournalAuthor Affiliations: Anglia Ruskin University, KLNIK, Marseille University, Universidad Espíritu Santo, Kyung Hee University College of Medicine, NHS Foundation Trust.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter