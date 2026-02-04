Diabetes During Pregnancy Linked to Higher Epilepsy Risk in Children

Children exposed to diabetes during pregnancy may face a slightly higher risk of developing epilepsy.In a new study, kids exposed to type 1, type 2, or gestational diabetes in utero were more likely to be diagnosed with the seizure disorder — often by age three or younger.The analysis included more than two million children born between 2002 and 2018. About 8 percent were exposed to diabetes in the womb.Though all forms of diabetes showed an increase, the highest risk of epilepsy was seen in children whose mothers had type 2 diabetes before pregnancy.Researchers say the link may be driven by diabetes-related pregnancy complications, including preterm birth, C-sections, and pre-eclampsia — as well as blood-sugar swings and inflammation.The authors stress the study does not prove cause and effect, but say the findings support earlier and closer neurological monitoring for children exposed to diabetes during pregnancy.Source: PediatricsAuthor Affiliations: McGill University, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, University of British Columbia, Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto, Trillium Health Partners, University of Toronto .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter