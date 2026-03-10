A Daily Multivitamin May Slow Biological Aging, Study Suggests

A daily multivitamin may do more than fill nutrition gaps—it could help slow biological aging.As part of an on-going clinical trial, researchers studied how multivitamins and cocoa extract affect our internal body clock.958 healthy, older adults were randomly assigned to take a daily multivitamin, cocoa extract, both, or placebo.Using blood samples, researchers tracked chemical changes in their DNA using five epigenetic clocks or measures.The results: people taking a daily multivitamin showed slower biological aging compared with those taking placebo.The difference added up to about four months less biological aging over the two-year period.The biggest benefits were seen in people who started the trial biologically older than their actual age.The senior author calls the findings exciting and says they “open the door to learning more about accessible, safe interventions that contribute to healthier, higher-quality aging.”Cocoa extract did not have an effect on the five epigenetic clocks tested, according to the researchers.Additional trials are needed to confirm these findings and determine the role of multivitamins in extending healthy aging across the lifespan.Source: Nature MedicineAuthor Affiliations: Mass General Brigham, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, COSMOS Study, Women’s Health Initiative, Pfizer Consumer Healthcare