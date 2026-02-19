Spirituality Linked to Lower Risk of Alcohol and Drug Misuse

Does spirituality really help lower the risk of harmful or hazardous alcohol and drug use?A large new analysis looked at 55 long-term studies involving more than 540,000 people from teenagers to seniors.Across alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, and other drugs, spiritual or religious involvement was linked to a 13% lower risk of harmful use or relapse.For people attending services weekly or more, the reduction reached 18%, according to the results.Researchers say nearly every study showed a protective — not harmful — association. Most focused on prevention, especially in young people.In one study of more than 5,000 teens, involvement in a spiritual community was tied to a 15% drop in smoking and a 33% drop in illicit drug use.Social support, shared values, and practices like prayer or meditation may play a role, according to the researchers.The authors say spirituality may have a role in prevention and recovery — but it must respect patient choice, culture, and evidence-based care.Source: JAMA PsychiatryAuthor Affiliations: Harvard University, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Harvard Medical School, Mass General Brigham, Stanford University Medical Centers.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter