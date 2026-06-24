Even 5-Minute Movement Breaks Can Boost Your Mood and Cut Fatigue

Got five minutes? A new study suggests that may be all it takes to boost your mood, reduce fatigue, and break up long stretches of unhealthy sitting.Researchers analyzed data from nearly 11,500 adults taking part in a 21-day movement challenge organized by National Public Radio in the United States.Participants took five-minute walking breaks every 30, 60, or 120 minutes throughout the day.Then each night, they filled out surveys to assess their mental and physical health, and work performance.The results: Fatigue and low mood decreased, while good mood increased across all groups.All three schedules also proved practical and easy to fit into the day.But when researchers compared the different approaches, hourly movement breaks appeared to offer the best balance between feasibility and effectiveness.Despite concerns that stepping away from work might hurt productivity, the researchers say, "Our findings counter this perception.”The study found that short movement breaks did not undermine work performance and, in fact, yielded small but favorable changes, on average.The authors say these findings demonstrate “thatmovement breaks are implementable and effective, supporting their potential as a public health strategy.”Source: British Journal of Sports Medicine Author Affiliations: Columbia University Medical Center, Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, The University of Alabama System, National Public Radio, Stable Genius Productions.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter