How Super Mario and Yoshi May Help Young Adults Beat Burnout

Feeling burned out? A new study suggests the answer might be hiding in some of the most familiar video games ever made.Researchers report that classic, lighthearted games like Super Mario Bros. and Yoshi may actually boost emotional well-being in young adults.The study found these games spark a sense of childlike wonder — and that feeling appears to play a powerful role in reducing burnout risk.During in-depth interviews, university students described the games as uplifting and nostalgic… offering a mental break from academic stress, nonstop notifications, and the pressure of always being "on."Survey results backed that up. Players who felt more wonder while gaming reported greater happiness and that happiness was linked to significantly lower burnout.According to one author, "This study suggests that the path to combating burnout in young adults may lie not just in traditional wellness but also in reclaiming joy.He says these games may be a powerful antidote to the cynicism and fatigue characteristic of burnout.Source: JMIR Serious GamesAuthor Affiliations: Imperial College London, Kyushu Sangyo University.