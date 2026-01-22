When Binge-Watching Becomes a Coping Mechanism for Loneliness

Hitting “next episode” again and again might seem harmless — but a new study suggests it could be a sign of severe loneliness.Researchers say addictive binge-watching is being used to escape painful situations and boost positive emotions.The study surveyed 551 adults who watched a TV series for at least three and a half hours a day and more than four episodes a week.Participants were asked whether they watched longer than planned, felt unable to stop, and if TV was starting to interfere with everyday life.About six in ten met the criteria for binge-watching addiction.They reported significantly higher levels of loneliness compared to viewers who watched just as much TV, but without addictive habits.The authors say, for some people, binge-watching may be less about entertainment — and more about coping with feeling disconnected.Source: PLOS OneAuthor Affiliations: Huangshan University .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter