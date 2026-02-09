Neurology

Caffeinated Coffee and Tea Linked to Lower Dementia Risk. But What About Decaf?

A new study finds caffeinated coffee and tea are significantly associated with lower dementia risk. The link wasn’t there with decaf.
Loading content, please wait...
Dementia
Memory Problems
Caffeine
Cognitive Function
Mild Cognitive Impairment
Food and Nutrition
Tea/Coffee

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com