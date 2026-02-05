Mediterranean Diet Linked to Lower Stroke Risk in Women

A large, new study suggests one popular diet may significantly lower the risk of stroke in women.Researchers found that women who closely followed a Mediterranean-style diet were less likely to experience any type of stroke — including ischemic strokes, caused by blocked blood flow, and hemorrhagic strokes, caused by bleeding in the brain.The Mediterranean diet focuses on vegetables, fruits, legumes, fish, and olive oil — while limiting red meat, dairy, and saturated fats.Women who followed the diet most closely were about 18% less likely to have a stroke overall. Their risk was also 16% lower for ischemic stroke and 25% lower for hemorrhagic, or bleeding, stroke.The findings are based on data from more than 105,000 women followed for an average of 21 years.The researchers say their study does not prove cause and effect, but it does add to growing evidence that healthy eating plays an important role in protecting the brain.Source: Neurology Open AccessAuthor Affiliations: Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, City of Hope, Columbia University, University of Athens.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter