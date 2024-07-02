More evidence that a diet filled with ultra-processed foods may cut years off your life.

A new study finds people who consume higher amounts of ultra-processed foods are 10% more likely to suffer an early death, particularly from heart disease and diabetes.

No association was found between ultra-processed foods and cancer-related deaths.

Researchers analyzed dietary and health data from 540,000 adults who were followed for a median of 23 years. They found soft drinks and meats like hot dogs and deli cold cuts were “most strongly associated with mortality risk.”

Even after accounting for other factors such as obesity and smoking, the link between ultra-processed foods and mortality remained.

An investigator from the National Cancer Institute says, “Eating a diet low in these foods is already recommended for disease prevention and health promotion.”

However, she says more research is needed to determine what aspects of ultra-processed foods pose potential health risks.

Source: American Society for Nutrition