A New Study Identifies Surprising Sources of Fat and Sugar in the American Diet

It’s not just foods like pizza and soda that are causing Americans to eat too much fat and sugar.

A new study finds sources big and small – when added together -- are causing many people to unknowingly overdo it.

Researchers analyzed dietary surveys filled out by more than 36,000 adults and put together a list of the most commonly consumed foods.

Overall, the top sources of saturated fat were cheese, pizza, ice cream and eggs. But other popular sources included burritos, tacos… and chicken.

The lead author says while chicken is promoted as a healthier option, it still has a little bit of saturated fat.

He says, “It is helpful to know how foods with smaller amounts also slowly add saturated fat in a stealthy way into the diet.”

The top sources of added sugar were soft drinks, tea, fruit drinks, and cakes and pies But tomato-based condiments, cereal bars, energy drinks and yeast breads also made the list.

The authors say reading food labels will help you limit your intake of fats and sugar to the recommended 10% of daily calories.

Source: Nutrients

Author Affiliations: The Ohio State University, University of Arizona, USC, Los Angeles, Georgetown University