Can a Daily Multivitamin Help You Stay Active as You Age?

A new study is shifting the conversation about multivitamins.Instead of asking whether they can prevent heart disease or cancer, researchers are asking whether they can help older adults maintain their independence.Their study included more than 16,000 adults, 60 and older, who were randomly assigned to take a daily multivitamin, a cocoa extract supplement, both, or placebos.After three years, people taking a daily multivitamin had significantly better functional health.According to the researchers, the findings suggest a daily multivitamin may help preserve cognitive abilities and improve blood circulation and physical stamina.That could make it easier for older adults to keep doing everyday activities like dressing, bathing, walking, climbing stairs and household chores.The cocoa extract did not improve functional health for most participants.But the results showed it did provide a significant benefit for people with congestive heart failure.The lead investigator says while “a daily multivitamin could be a helpful, low-risk addition to a healthy lifestyle to support physical well-being as you age… it is not a substitute for a good diet or exercise.” It is important to check with your doctor before taking any new supplements. Source: These findings were presented at Nutrition 2026 and should be considered preliminary until they are published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal.Author Affiliations: Augusta University.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter