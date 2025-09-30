Gen X and Baby Boomers Addicted to Ultra-Processed Foods, Study Finds

A new study finds a surprising number of Gen Xers and late Baby Boomers are addicted to ultra-processed foods.Researchers at the University of Michigan analyzed data from more than 2,000 older Americans using the Yale Food Addiction Scale.It asked about cravings, failed attempts to cut back, withdrawal symptoms, and even avoiding social activities for fear of overeating.The results… 21% of women and 10% of men in their 50s and early 60s met the criteria for ultra-processed food addiction.That’s far higher than adults just a decade or two older, who didn’t grow up surrounded by these products.One possible reason for the gender gap, according to the researchers: the 1980s boom in “diet” ultra-processed foods marketed heavily to women.The researchers say low-fat cookies, microwave meals, and other carb-heavy foods may have reinforced addictive eating patterns rather than prevented them.The study also revealed bigger risks among those in poor mental or physical health.Women who considered themselves overweight had a 33% addiction rate; for men, it was 17%.And people who felt isolated were more than three times as likely to show signs of food addiction.The senior author warns kids today get even more of their calories from ultra-processed foods.She says, “If current trends continue, future generations may show even higher rates of ultra-processed food addiction later in life.”Source: AddictionAuthor Affiliations: University of Michigan .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter