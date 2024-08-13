Getting More of Your Dietary Fat from Plants vs. Animals Could Be a Lifesaver

Following a diet rich in plant-based fats may help you live to a ripe old age.

Researchers followed more than 400,000 people around 61years old and found those who got more of their dietary fat from plants versus animals had significantly lower odds of dying over a 24-year period.

The benefit was especially strong when looking at heart disease deaths.

On the other hand, eating more animal-based fats was linked to an elevated risk of both overall and cardiovascular mortality.

Plant-based fats from vegetables, beans, grains and nuts are rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids while animal sources, including dairy and eggs, contain higher amounts of unhealthy saturated fatty acids.

The authors say replacing just 5% of animal-based fats with plant-based options can be a lifesaver.

Source: JAMA Internal Medicine