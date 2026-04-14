Nutrition

Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to Poorer Muscle and Knee Health

A new study finds people who consume large amounts of ultra-processed foods have more fat in their thigh muscles, a change that may raise the risk of knee osteoarthritis.
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Osteoarthritis
Muscle Problems
Knee Problems
Food and Nutrition
Ultraprocessed Foods

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