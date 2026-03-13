Ultra-Processed Foods May Be Bad for Your Bones, Study Finds

Ultra-processed foods have been linked to heart disease, diabetes and obesity. Now researchers say they may also be a threat to bone health.A new study finds people who eat more ultra-processed foods tend to have lower bone mineral density and a higher risk of hip fractures.Researchers analyzed diet and health data from more than 160,000 participants in the UK, following them for over 12 years.On average, participants consumed about eight servings of ultra-processed foods a day.For every additional 3.7 servings — roughly a frozen dinner, a cookie and a soda — hip fracture risk increased by about 10.5%, according to the results.Significant reductions in bone mineral density were found in key areas of the hip and lower spine.One author says, “Our results are not surprising. Ultra-processed foods have been consistently associated with various nutrition-related disorders and bone health depends on proper nutrition.”Ultra-processed foods are industrially manufactured and often high in salt, sweeteners and unhealthy fats, while containing few whole foods.As of 2023, they accounted for approximately 55% of total calories consumed by children and young adults. Source: The British Journal of NutritionAuthor Affiliations: Tulane University, Sun Yat-sen University, Southern Medical University, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter