“Alarming” Rise in Gestational Diabetes Over the Past Decade, New Study Finds

Gestational diabetes is becoming far more common in the U.S., a new study warns.The condition is a form of glucose intolerance that develops during pregnancy. And it's been linked to health risks for both moms and babies, including pre-eclampsia, pre-term birth, future heart disease, diabetes and obesity.Using federal birth certificate data, researchers analyzed every U.S. first singleton birth from 2016 to 2024.The results showed rates for gestational diabetes jumped 36% over that nine-year period…. from 58 to 79 cases per 1,000 births.The increase was seen across every racial and ethnic group studied.In 2024, the highest rates were reported among American Indian and Alaska Native women, followed by Asian and Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander women.The senior author says, "The health of young adults has been persistently worsening — less healthful diets, less exercise, more obesity." And those trends are likely helping drive the sharp rise in gestational diabetes.Shah says policy changes need to be made to help the U.S. population, especially pregnant women, access quality care and maintain healthy habits.Source: JAMA Internal MedicineAuthor Affiliations: Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.