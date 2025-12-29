GLP-1 Medications May Ease CPAP Dependence in Sleep Apnea

New research suggests popular diabetes and weight-loss drugs may reduce the need for CPAP machines in people with sleep apnea.Researchers reviewed health records from more than 130,000 adults with obesity, type 2 diabetes, and obstructive sleep apnea.They compared patients taking incretin receptor agonists, including GLP- drugs like tirzepatide, with those using another common diabetes drug class.Over roughly one year, patients on GLP-1 therapies were less likely to start CPAP treatment. They also had fewer hospitalizations and a lower risk of death from any cause.The strongest reductions were seen with tirzepatide, which is sold under the brand names Mounjaro and Wegovy. Researchers say the drop in CPAP use was modest, but the findings suggest these medications may offer added benefits for people managing sleep apnea alongside diabetes and obesity.Sleep apnea affects about one in four U.S. adults. CPAP remains the standard treatment, but many patients struggle to use it consistently.Source: JAMA Network OpenAuthor Affiliations: University of Pennsylvania, Yale School of Medicine .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter