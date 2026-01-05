GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs Are Changing What Americans Buy to Eat

When it comes to weight loss, GLP-1 drugs may be doing more than curbing appetite. A new study shows they’re changing how Americans shop for food.When people start taking GLP-1 meds, their food spending drops – at grocery stores and restaurants, according to researchers.The researchers compared real purchase data from tens of thousands of U.S. households with surveys tracking GLP-1 use.The results: Within six months of starting a GLP-1 medication, grocery spending fell by about 5% overall. For higher-income households, the drop was even bigger — more than 8%.Fast food, coffee shops, and other quick-service restaurants also took a hit, with spending down around 8%.So, what were people buying less of? Mostly ultra-processed foods.Spending on savory snacks dropped about 10%, with similar declines seen in sweets, baked goods, and cookies.Even basics like bread, meat, and eggs saw declines.Only a few categories went up — including yogurt, fresh fruit, nutrition bars, and meat snacks.The lead author says, there are “clear changes in food spending” following GLP-1 adoption, but also notes that“After discontinuation, the effects become smaller and harder to distinguish from pre-adoption spending patterns.”Still, the researchers say widespread GLP-1 use could drive long-term shifts in food demand — especially for snacks and fast food.Source: Journal of Marketing ResearchAuthor Affiliations: Cornell University.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter