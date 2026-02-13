GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs Tied to Increased Risk of Hair Loss

As millions turn to GLP-1 drugs for diabetes and weight loss, researchers are flagging a growing concern — increased hair shedding.A large, new study found adults taking the popular meds had higher odds of certain types of hair loss.The researchers analyzed data from nearly 550,000 adults and adolescents, including GLP-1 users and nonusers.The results: At 12 months, users were significantly more likely to be diagnosed with telogen effluvium, a common stress-related shedding condition, and androgenetic alopecia, often referred to as male or female pattern baldness.The increased risk remained even after accounting for age, sex, body mass index, and diabetes status.The researchers say more study is needed, but possible causes include rapid weight loss, hormone and insulin changes, or direct effects on hair follicles.The authors say, “Awareness of alopecia risk in patients on GLP-1 RAs is critical for early detection, anticipatory guidance, and multidisciplinary care.”There were not enough data to determine the impact in teenage participants.Source: Journal of the American Academy of DermatologyAuthor Affiliations: George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Children's National Hospital.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter