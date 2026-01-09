Breastfeeding Linked to Less Depression and Anxiety Years Later

Breastfeeding may be linked to better mental health for mothers — not just after birth, but years later.In a small observational study, women who breastfed were less likely to report depression or anxiety up to ten years after pregnancy.Researchers followed 168 second-time moms for a decade. At regular check-ups, the participants were asked about their breastfeeding history, health, lifestyle habits, and whether they had been diagnosed with or treated for depression or anxiety.At the ten-year mark, women reporting depression or anxiety were less likely to have breastfed, or tended to have shorter periods of any or exclusive breastfeeding.The researchers found each week of exclusive breastfeeding was associated with a 2% lower likelihood of depression or anxiety…even after accounting for factors like alcohol intake.The authors say these findings suggest breastfeeding may help protect against postpartum depression and anxiety, leading to long-term mental health benefits.Source: BMJ OpenAuthor Affiliations: National Maternity Hospital, University College Dublin, St Vincent’s University Hospital.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter