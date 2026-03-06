Allergies

AAAAI: GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Linked to Reduction in Asthma Exacerbation Risk

Reduction in exacerbation risk seen in patients with overweight, obesity, morbid obesity and without diabetes
semaglutide injector pen GLP-1
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Asthma
Obesity
Overweight
GLP1 Receptor Agonists

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com