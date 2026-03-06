AAAAI: Omalizumab as Effective as Multifood Oral Immunotherapy for Individuals With Food Allergy

FRIDAY, March 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals with one to three allergenic foods are able to introduce and continue eating allergenic foods at 12 months after multifood oral immunotherapy (mOIT) or omalizumab, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, held from Feb. 27 to March 2 in Philadelphia.R. Sharon Chinthrajah, M.D., from Stanford University in California, and colleagues examined dietary consumption (DC) feasibility after about 52 weeks of mOIT or omalizumab (29 and 51 participants, respectively) for one to three allergenic foods.The researchers found that using daily diaries at three and six months, DC plan success rates (consuming ≥300 mg/day of allergenic foods) at three and six months showed no significant between-group differences across all foods (77 and 65 percent, respectively, after mOIT; 66 and 63 percent, respectively, after omalizumab). Comparable outcomes were seen for individual allergens (e.g., peanut: 77 and 65 percent after mOIT; 67 and 60 percent after omalizumab). No group differences were seen in success rates at three, six, nine, or 12 months across foods or individual allergens based on study team evaluations. Among 52 participants who remained on DC plans for all three foods for 12 months, safety was similar between groups. Similar proportions of patients experienced any adverse event in both groups (86 and 93 percent after mOIT and after omalizumab, respectively)."After approximately one year of treatment with either omalizumab facilitated multifood oral immunotherapy or omalizumab alone, more than 60 percent of participants were successfully eating their allergenic foods regularly," Chinthrajah said in a statement. "Both treatment approaches appear to open a pathway to dietary inclusion with comparable safety and success."Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter