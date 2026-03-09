Allergies

AAAAI: UV Filtration in HVAC Units May Benefit Children With Asthma

Effects of UV filtration on environmental microbiomes appear to improve pediatric asthma outcomes
black child asthma inhaler lung wheeze
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Asthma
Air Pollution
Environment
Children

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com