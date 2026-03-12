American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, Feb. 27-March 2

The annual meeting of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology was held from Feb. 27 to March 2 in Philadelphia, drawing clinicians, academicians, allied health professionals, and others interested in allergic and immunologic disease. The theme of the 2026 meeting was Advancing Precision Medicine from Discovery to Patient Care, and highlighted recent advances in the fields of allergy, asthma, and immunology.AAAAI: UV Filtration in HVAC Units May Benefit Children With AsthmaMONDAY, March 9, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Ultraviolet filtration in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning is associated with alteration in environmental microbial diversity, which may yield an improvement in asthma severity, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, held from Feb. 27 to March 2 in Philadelphia.Read Full TextAAAAI: GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Linked to Reduction in Asthma Exacerbation RiskFRIDAY, March 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist treatment is associated with reduced asthma exacerbation risk among individuals with overweight or obesity, without diabetes, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, held from Feb. 27 to March 2 in Philadelphia.Read Full TextAAAAI: Omalizumab as Effective as Multifood Oral Immunotherapy for Individuals With Food AllergyFRIDAY, March 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals with one to three allergenic foods are able to introduce and continue eating allergenic foods at 12 months after multifood oral immunotherapy or omalizumab, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, held from Feb. 27 to March 2 in Philadelphia.Read Full TextAAAAI: No Increase Seen in Asthma Exacerbations With ICI Use for Melanoma, Renal Cell CarcinomaTHURSDAY, March 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with asthma, receipt of immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy for melanoma or renal cell carcinoma is not associated with an increased risk for exacerbations, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, held from Feb. 27 to March 2 in Philadelphia.Read Full TextAAAAI: Peanut Allergy Risk Increased in Younger Siblings of Peanut-Consuming ChildrenTHURSDAY, March 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Younger siblings of peanut-consuming children have an increased risk for peanut sensitization and allergy, which can be mitigated by early introduction of peanuts, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, held from Feb. 27 to March 2 in Philadelphia.Read Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter