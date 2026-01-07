Allergies

Assisted Reproductive Technology Linked to Atopic Disease Risk in Offspring

Findings show significant risk for asthma, allergic rhinitis, or atopic dermatitis
inhaler child asthma flovent
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Asthma
Allergies
IVF
Atopic Dermatitis
Children

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com