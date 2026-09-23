Allergies

Congenital Ichthyosis Linked to Allergic Disorders

Nearly 70 percent report at least one allergic disorder
ichthyosis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Diseases
Skin Disorders
Allergies
Genetic Disorders
Atopic Dermatitis
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