Allergies

Food-Induced Allergic Reactions Needing ED Visit on the Rise in Infants

Study reveals increase since national guidelines began recommending early introduction of allergenic foods
child mom feeding infant
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Parenting
Child Health
Emergencies
Food Allergies

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com