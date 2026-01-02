Most Parents of Infants Aware of Early Peanut Introduction Guidelines

FRIDAY, Jan. 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- There is confusion regarding the purpose, implementation, and risk factors for early peanut introduction (EPI), although most parents of infants are at least partially aware of EPI guidelines, according to a study published online Dec. 18 in JAMA Network Open.Waheeda Samady, M.D., from Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, and colleagues examined parental understanding, beliefs, barriers, and overall implementation of EPI. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with parents of infants aged 8 to 13 months; 49 interviews were conducted, mainly among mothers (92 percent).The researchers found that most parents reported being at least partially aware of EPI guidelines. Based on the interviews, eight themes emerged: EPI was to assess whether the infant was allergic to peanut; EPI was to prevent peanut allergy; the main risk factor was family history of food allergy; EPI was viewed positively; a barrier to EPI was fear of an allergic reaction; mixed feelings were reported regarding the overall benefit of EPI; EPI was understood, but wide variability was seen in its practice; and the pediatrician was the primary source of knowledge relating to EPI."Parents need to be reassured that if their baby is allergic to peanut, they may see hives, some swelling, or vomiting, but allergic reactions in infancy are usually mild," Samady said in a statement. "We should empower parents with information and action plans so this does not stop them from participating in early peanut introduction."One author disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter