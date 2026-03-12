Blood Disorders

Apixaban Safer Than Rivaroxaban for Treatment of Acute Venous Thromboembolism

Significantly lower risk for clinically relevant bleeding seen with apixaban than rivaroxaban during three-month trial period
medicine pills in packs
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Drug Safety
Deep Vein Thrombosis
Xarelto
Eliquis
Adverse Events
Bleeding
Venous Thromboembolism

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com