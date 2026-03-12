Apixaban Safer Than Rivaroxaban for Treatment of Acute Venous Thromboembolism

THURSDAY, March 12, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The risk for clinically relevant bleeding is significantly lower with apixaban than with rivaroxaban among patients with acute venous thromboembolism, according to a study published in the March 12/19 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.Lana A. Castellucci, M.D., from the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute at the University of Ottawa in Canada, and colleagues conducted a prospective, randomized trial involving patients with acute symptomatic pulmonary embolism or proximal deep vein thrombosis. Participants were randomly assigned to receive apixaban (1,370 patients) or rivaroxaban (1,390 patients) for three months. Clinically relevant bleeding, a composite of major bleeding or clinically relevant nonmajor bleeding, during the three-month trial period was assessed as the primary outcome.The researchers found that a primary outcome event occurred in 3.3 and 7.1 percent of patients in the apixaban and rivaroxaban groups, respectively (relative risk, 0.46). Death from any cause occurred in 0.1 and 0.3 percent of patients in the apixaban and rivaroxaban groups, respectively (relative risk, 0.25). Overall, 2.7 and 2.2 percent of patients in the apixaban and rivaroxaban groups, respectively, had serious adverse events unrelated to bleeding or venous thrombosis."These results clearly show that apixaban is the safer option for treating venous thrombosis," Castellucci said in a statement. "This trial provides highly anticipated evidence for physicians and should bring real peace of mind to venous thrombosis patients, who often live with the dual fear of blood clot recurrence and bleeding."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter