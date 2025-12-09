Blood Disorders

ASH: Agent Orange Exposure Linked to Increased Risk for Myelodysplastic Syndrome

In multivariate analyses, higher risk for AO exposure seen for 1945 to 1954 birth cohort, those with military service, Blacks versus Whites
bone marrow blood
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Blood Disorders
Pesticides
Chemicals
Military
Veterans

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com