Blood Disorders

ASH: Few Sickle Cell ED Visits Adhere to Guidelines for Opioid Pain Meds

Only 32.5 percent of visits to emergency department are guideline-adherent for the first opioid dose within 60 minutes of arrival
black teen hospital
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Pain
Emergencies
Opioids
Sickle Cell Anemia
Guideline

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com