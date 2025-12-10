Blood Disorders

ASH: Sustained Benefit Seen for Etranacogene Dezaparvovec in Hemophilia B

Gene therapy results in sustained endogenous factor IX expression and low annualized bleeding rates over five years
vial
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Prescription Drugs
Gene Therapy
Hemophilia

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com