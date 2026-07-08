Blood Disorders

FDA Expands Use of First Sickle Cell Disease Gene Therapy for Children as Young as 2 Years

Supplemental approval is for children with sickle cell disease with recurrent vaso-occlusive crises or transfusion-dependent β thalassemia
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Blood Disorders
FDA approvals
Drug Approvals
Gene Therapy
Sickle Cell Anemia
Children
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