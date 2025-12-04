Blood Disorders

Oral Engasertib Safe for Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia

Engasertib is associated with decrease in epistaxis frequency and duration
arteries veins
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Prescription Drugs
Clinical Trials
Genetic Disorders
Nose Bleeds
Arteries
Bleeding
Vascular

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com