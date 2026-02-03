Blood Disorders

Recommendations Developed for Diagnosing Light Chain Amyloidosis

Guidelines support use of serum and urine tests to assess protein and light chain levels in cases of suspicion of AL amyloidosis
blood test sample
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Blood Disorders
Diagnosis
Guideline

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com