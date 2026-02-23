Ultra-Endurance Running Accelerates Red Blood Cell Aging

MONDAY, Feb. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Ultra-endurance running accelerates red blood cell (RBC) aging through inflammatory and oxidative pathways, according to a study published online Feb. 18 in Blood Red Cells & Iron.Travis Nemkov, Ph.D., from the University of Colorado Denver-Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, and colleagues integrated plasma and RBC multiomics with hematology and hemorheology in athletes sampled before and after two trail races: a 40-km marathon and a 171-km ultramarathon (UTMB).The researchers found that systemic inflammation was elicited in both races, but marked interleukin-6 and kynurenine increases, acute-phase protein induction, and profound lipid remodeling distinguished UTMB. Acylcarnitine accumulation, pantothenate depletion, and oxidized lipid species indicated Lands cycle activation in RBCs; redox-sensitive rerouting of energy pathways was reflected in purine salvage and carboxylate metabolism. Nonrandom oxidation was revealed in proteomics, especially methionine oxidation of antioxidant enzymes, metabolic proteins, and proteasome components, correlating with impaired deformability. An additional correlate of reduced RBC mechanics was provided by elevated copper. Plasma bilirubin and hypoxanthine increased, consistent with extravascular clearance of damaged RBCs, despite minimal signatures of intravascular hemolysis."Participating in events like these can cause general inflammation in the body and damage red blood cells," Nemkov said in a statement. "Based on these data, we don't have guidance as to whether people should or should not participate in these types of events; what we can say is, when they do, that persistent stress is damaging the most abundant cell in the body."Several authors disclosed ties to Omix Technologies, Hemanext, Macopharma, or Synth-Med Biotechnologies.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter