Bone and Joint

AAOS: Complications More Likely With Pre-TKA Testosterone Replacement Therapy Use

TRT use prior to total knee arthroplasty linked to increased risk for medical, periprosthetic complications
knee pain
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Surgery
Pneumonia
Kidney Problems
Joint Replacement
Clots
Fractures
Knee Problems
Sepsis
Infection
Testosterone

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com