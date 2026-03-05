AAOS: Complications More Likely With Pre-TKA Testosterone Replacement Therapy Use

THURSDAY, March 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) before total knee arthroplasty (TKA) is associated with an increased risk for medical and periprosthetic complications, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, held from March 2 to 6 in New Orleans.Argen Omurzakov, from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort analysis to examine whether preoperative TRT is associated with increased medical and periprosthetic complications after TKA in a study involving adults undergoing primary TKA before February 2020. After propensity score matching, 6,625 patients remained in each cohort.The researchers found that TRT users had higher rates of pulmonary embolism (PE), pneumonia, acute kidney injury (AKI), and sepsis at 90 days. Increased rates of PE, deep vein thrombosis, cardiac events, pneumonia, AKI, and sepsis were also seen at one year in association with TRT use. TRT users had significantly elevated periprosthetic complications at one year, including periprosthetic joint infection (PJI), periprosthetic fracture, aseptic loosening, instability, and revision surgery. At five years, these complications remained elevated for TRT users, with higher rates of PJI, periprosthetic fracture, loosening, instability, and revision seen for patients receiving TRT."Testosterone levels may also affect the immune system and the microbiomes that affect the immune system, healing, and other key functions in the body," Omurzakov said in a statement.Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter