AAOS: Early Youth Sport Specialization Tied to Hip Issues in Young Adulthood

TUESDAY, March 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Repetitive stress from early single-sport specialization is associated with increases in hip problems and surgery in young adulthood, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, held from March 2 to 6 in New Orleans.Michael C. Willey, M.D., from University of Iowa Health Care in Iowa City, and colleagues assessed the impact of youth sport specialization at an early age (8 to 14 years) on musculoskeletal injury and mental health in college-age, young adults (ages 18 to 22 years). The analysis included survey responses from 1,018 young adults.The researchers found that baseball/softball, basketball, soccer, track/cross country, and volleyball were the most common primary sports. More than one-third of respondents (37 percent) quit other sports entirely between the ages of 8 and 14 years to specialize in their primary sport. Compared with not specializing, respondents who specialized reported more hip/groin pain (62.7 versus 53.3 percent) and were more likely to quit their primary sport entirely due to injury (68.0 versus 55.4 percent). Among participants who reported hip or groin pain, early specialization was associated with surgical treatment of the hip (21.3 versus 12.4 percent), including hip arthroscopy in 39 participants. There was no association seen between early specialization and nonhip orthopedic surgeries or lower mental health ratings. Rates of hip/groin pain were higher in female than male participants (58.6 versus 49.8 percent)."We noticed many young patients with hip dysplasia or femoroacetabular impingement had participated in year-round impact sports like gymnastics, dance, soccer, and basketball," Willey said in a statement. "During critical growth years, the developing hip is highly sensitive to repetitive loading, especially in sports with deflection or instability events. Over time, this can cause the hip socket to remodel to accommodate the abnormal impingement."Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter