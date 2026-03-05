AAOS: Greater QOL, Higher Satisfaction Seen With Robotic-Assisted TKA

THURSDAY, March 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Robotic-assisted total knee arthroplasty (raTKA) is associated with higher satisfaction and greater improvement in quality of life (QOL) than conventional TKA (cTKA), according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, held from March 2 to 6 in New Orleans.Noting that about 15 to 20 percent of patients undergoing cTKA report dissatisfaction one year after surgery, Mohamed A. Yousef, M.D., Ph.D., from UMass Chan Medical School in Worcester, Massachusetts, and colleagues examined the impact of raTKA versus cTKA on QOL and satisfaction at one year after surgery. The study included patients undergoing unilateral primary raTKA and cTKA (213 and 941 patients, respectively) at a single institution.The researchers found that in a multivariate regression analysis, Knee Injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score-12 QOL improvement was predicted to be 5.0 points higher in the raTKA group than the cTKA group. raTKA was significantly associated with higher satisfaction among patients younger than 75 years (93.5 versus 84.6 percent satisfied in the raTKA and cTKA groups, respectively). raTKA patients were significantly more likely to be satisfied than cTKA patients in a multivariable regression analysis (odds ratio, 3.2)."There are definite advantages regarding the reproducibility, accuracy, and precision of TKA with the robot and computer navigation, and this research demonstrates a clinically meaningful benefit for patients," primary author David C. Ayers, M.D., also from UMass Chan Memorial Hospital, said in a statement.Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter