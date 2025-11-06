Bone and Joint

Adding Physical Therapy to Home Exercise Does Not Reduce Knee Pain

Addition of text messages to encourage adherence, physical therapy no better for patients with knee pain, OA, meniscal tear
knee pain
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Exercise
Osteoarthritis
Knee Problems
Physical Therapy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com