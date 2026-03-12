American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, March 2-6

The annual meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) was held from March 2 to 6 in New Orleans. The conference highlighted recent advances in the diagnosis and management of musculoskeletal conditions, with presentations focusing on joint fractures, osteoarthritis, other musculoskeletal injuries, and factors impacting the outcomes of joint replacement procedures.During the meeting, Virginia orthopedic surgeon Wilford K. Gibson, M.D., was announced as the new AAOS president. "AAOS is strongest when we work together to engage our members, serve our profession, and advocate for our patients," Gibson said in a statement. "I look forward to leading with a service-driven mindset that strengthens our culture, amplifies our collective voice, and advances excellence in musculoskeletal care."AAOS: Early Youth Sport Specialization Tied to Hip Issues in Young AdulthoodTUESDAY, March 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Repetitive stress from early single-sport specialization is associated with increases in hip problems and surgery in young adulthood, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, held from March 2 to 6 in New Orleans.Read Full TextAAOS: 2017 to 2023 Saw Surge in E-Bike Injuries in YouthFRIDAY, March 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- E-bike injuries requiring trauma activation dramatically increased among youth from 2017 to 2023, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, held from March 2 to 6 in New Orleans.Read Full TextAAOS: GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Use Increases Five-Year Risk for OsteoporosisFRIDAY, March 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Treatment with glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists for type 2 diabetes and obesity is independently associated with a significantly increased five-year risk for osteoporosis, gout, and osteomalacia compared with nonuse, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, held from March 2 to 6 in New Orleans.Read Full TextAAOS: Greater QOL, Higher Satisfaction Seen With Robotic-Assisted TKATHURSDAY, March 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Robotic-assisted total knee arthroplasty is associated with higher satisfaction and greater improvement in quality of life than conventional total knee arthroplasty, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, held from March 2 to 6 in New Orleans.Read Full TextAAOS: Complications More Likely With Pre-TKA Testosterone Replacement Therapy UseTHURSDAY, March 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Testosterone replacement therapy before total knee arthroplasty is associated with an increased risk for medical and periprosthetic complications, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, held from March 2 to 6 in New Orleans.Read Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter