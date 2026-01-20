Bone and Joint

Cast Immobilization Noninferior to Surgery for Weber B Ankle Fracture

Cast immobilization noninferior for isolated Weber B fibula fracture with a congruent but unstable ankle mortise
fracture leg ankle foot
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Surgery
Fractures
Ankle Problems

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com