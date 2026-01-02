Bone and Joint

Fewer Days at Home After Hip Fracture Seen in Economically Deprived Areas

For adults in the most deprived neighborhoods, there was an absolute difference of 22.8 days at home in the following year
hip bone
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Seniors
Journal
Economic Status
Fractures
Falls
Neighborhood
Social Determinants of Health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com