Orthopedic Surgeons Critical in Identifying Intimate Partner Violence

MONDAY, Jan. 12, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Orthopedic surgeons can play a critical role in identifying patients who have experienced intimate partner violence (IPV), according to a study recently published in JB&JS Open Access.Ophelie Lavoie-Gagne, M.D., from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and colleagues examined the prevalence and manifestations of IPV and characterized cases identified by orthopedic surgeons. The analysis included data from the Domestic Abuse Intervention Programs (DAIPs) registry (2000 to 2024) at two high-volume quaternary-academic centers.The researchers found that among the 11,227 patients referred to DAIPs, the most common referrals were from the emergency department (29.3 percent), behavioral health (18.2 percent), and obstetrics/gynecology (8.4 percent), with only 0.3 percent referred by orthopedic surgery providers. Half of the patients referred by orthopedics (53.3 percent; 16) presented with an injury sustained from abuse. Injuries included high-energy injuries such as subtrochanteric, open tibia, bicondylar tibial plateau, and nongeriatric elbow fractures. For patients identified in the inpatient or emergency department setting, patients initially disclosed to bedside nurses (56.0 percent; 14), residents (20.0 percent; five), and advanced practice providers (16.0 percent; four). In the outpatient setting, patients disclosed to attendings (60 percent; three) and fellows (40 percent; two). Most patients reporting IPV only (76.7 percent; 23) interacted with orthopedic providers in the six months preceding IPV disclosure, which led to patient safety coordination (16.7 percent; five), alternative care plans (23.3 percent; seven), and resource assistance applications (23.3 percent; seven). "This study challenges the assumption that orthopedic encounters are not the right place for IPV screening," Lavoie-Gagne said in a statement. "This study underscores the urgent need for tools that combine our clinical expertise with support to provide timely, life-saving referrals."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).